The Polar Express to Angela’s Christmas: 7 animated Christmas films to watch with kids on OTT

The Polar Express: The film is a Christmas staple, a magical journey to the North Pole that celebrates belief, friendship and the spirit of Santa Claus. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.
Klaus: This is a visually stunning and emotional origin story of Santa Claus that kids and adults will both love. You can watch it on Netflix.
The Grinch is a colourful, fun-filled animated adaptation of the classic story about Christmas, kindness and change. You'll find the film on Netflix.
Arthur Christmas: This modern Christmas comedy reveals how Santa delivers gifts in the digital age. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
Angela’s Christmas: This gentle and heartwarming story is told through a child’s innocent perspective, perfect for younger kids. The film is streaming on Netflix.
Alien Xmas: This quirky festive tale has aliens attempting to steal Christmas, only to learn its real value. The film is streaming on Netflix.
The Nightmare Before Christmas: A slightly spooky but musical holiday favourite that older kids will enjoy during the festive season. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.
