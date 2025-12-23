Kiara Advani channelises her inner diva as she returns with radiant post-pregnancy glow

In her latest photoshoot for vogue, Kiara Advani reflected on the strength of motherhood with the arrival of her daughter Saraayah Malhotra.
Image Source : Kiara Advani's Instagram
Kiara Advani said that motherhood has softened and strengthened her as it's a truth she now wears with pride.
In the latest interview, Kiara revealed that she filmed for seven months of pregnancy and only her director and producer knew.
Before emotional scenes, Kiara Advani would sneak into the narrow bathroom of her vanity van, place a hand on her stomach and whisper, 'Mama is only acting, okay? This isn’t real.' In the interview, the actress revealed that it became a ritual.
Kiara Advani also added that when she's with my daughter, she's really with her. 'When I bathe her, I notice everything, her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious,' the actress told Vogue.
