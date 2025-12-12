Salman Khan, Gaurav Khanna and others attend Bigg Boss 19's success bash

 Salman Khan, Gaurav Khanna and others attend Bigg Boss 19&#039;s success bash

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the success bash of his loved reality show Bigg Boss on Friday.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna also attended the success bash with his wife Akanksha Chamola. The couple was seen twinning in white.

Bigg Boss 19's first runner up Pranit More looked dapper in plum coloured suit-pant.

Kunickaa Sadanand was seen bringing her modern-retro look to the Bigg Boss 19 success bash.

Abhishek Bajaj attended the party with his mother. The actor was also seen with his BB 19 friend Pranit after their fallout.

Social media brides and soon-to-marry couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar was spotted in style.

YouTuber Mridul Tiwari opted for blue coloured suit for the Bigg Boss 19 success bash.

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri looked the best dressed at the Bigg Boss 19 success bash.

After GK's birthday party, Natalia Janoszek was seen bringing sparkles to BB 19's success party.

