Bambai Meri Jaan features Kritika Kamra, Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Nivedita Bhattacharya and others in key roles. In this crime thriller, Kritika played the role of Habiba Kadri. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Kitani Mohabbat Hai is considered one of Kritika Kamra's most famous shows, where she played the role of Arohi. The Hindi drama also stars Karan Kundrra as Arjun and holds an IMDb rating of 7.7.
Kritika played the role of Sana Mir in Prime Video's hit series Tandav. Created by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series also features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others in the key roles.
Kritika's performance in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed was well-received by the audience. In the film, Kritika portrayed the role of reporter Vidhi Prabhakar. Viewers can stream this film on Netflix.
In Zee 5's show, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Kritika Kamra played the role of ACP Vamika Rawat. Her performance received praise from viewers. The series also features Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa in key roles.
Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, starring Kritika Kamra, Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, and others, received praise for its lighthearted comedy. It has an IMDb rating of 6 and can be streamed on Zee 5.
Kritika Kamra played the role of journalist Fatima Khan in Netflix's spy thriller Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians. Her portrayal in the series received praise from the audience and critics, resulting in an IMDb rating of 7.2.
Kritika Kamra recently confirmed her relationship with cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur by sharing pictures on Instagram.
