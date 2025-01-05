Veer Pahariya to Sharvari Wagh, Bollywood actors who belong to political families

Many Bollywood stars belong to political families. This list includes the names of many famous actors, including Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya and Heyy Baby actor Riteish Deshmukh.
Shikhar and Veer Pahariya are the sons of business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya and Sobo Films owner Smriti Sanjay Shinde. The parents of the Pahariya brothers separated many years ago, but both of them raised their children together. Veer's maternal grandfather was the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and he will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force.
You might not know but Munjya actor Sharvari Wagh's roots are also connected to political backgrounds. Manohar Joshi, former chief minister of Maharashtra, was her maternal grandfather.
Riteish Deshmukh is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Vaishali Deshmukh. Riteish started his Bollywood career with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam and till now he is active in films. Talking about work, Riteish will soon be seen in the film Raid 2 and Housefull 5.
Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, after working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. Bhumi's father Satish Pednekar is a former MLA and former Home and Labor Minister of Maharashtra. Bhumi's mother Sumitra Pednekar worked as an anti-tobacco activist after her husband died of oral cancer and Bhumi's younger sister Samiksha is a lawyer and model.
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma started his film career in 2018 with the film Loveyatri. He is the grandson of veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukhram, a former cabinet minister, who hails from Kotli village in Mandi district. Sharma's family has been involved in politics for more than 50 years and has a very special place in Himachal politics.
Neha Sharma is originally from Bihar and has done films like Crook, Tum Bin 2, Mubarakan and Youngistan. Do you know that Neha also belongs to a political family? Neha's father is Ajit Sharma, who is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Bhagalpur constituency. He is associated with the Indian National Congress Party.
Chirag Paswan started his Bollywood career in the year 2011 with the film Mile Na Mile Hum. The film did not do anything special at the box office, after which Chirag left Bollywood and joined politics. Now Chirag is an Indian politician and politician of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas. He is a Member of Parliament from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar state of India and a cabinet minister in the Modi government. His father Ram Vilas Paswan was also a famous politician of India. Chirag was sworn in as the Minister of Food Processing Industries on June 9, 2024.
