Veer Pahariya to Sharvari Wagh, Bollywood actors who belong to political families

Chirag Paswan started his Bollywood career in the year 2011 with the film Mile Na Mile Hum. The film did not do anything special at the box office, after which Chirag left Bollywood and joined politics. Now Chirag is an Indian politician and politician of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas. He is a Member of Parliament from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar state of India and a cabinet minister in the Modi government. His father Ram Vilas Paswan was also a famous politician of India. Chirag was sworn in as the Minister of Food Processing Industries on June 9, 2024.

