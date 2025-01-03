 She made the day extra special as she honoured her late father-in-law and veteran cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi by wearing his iconic Test cricket sweater.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress penned a heartfelt note along with a series of pictures of herself wearing the sweater.

Neha Dhupia wears father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi's Test cricket sweater during AUS vs IND match in Sydney

''Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth…I remember so clearly when dad asked what would u like as a wedding present i asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me,'' she wrote.

''so here it is , along with his strength, resilience, integrity and generosity i also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first test in person … with my angadbedi,'' she added.

The iconic sweater was gifted to Neha Dhupia at her wedding.

Bishan Singh Bedi died on October 23, 2023, at the age of 77. The late cricketer played 67 Test and 10 One Day Internationals (ODI)

Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are currently in Australia where the couple took out some time to watch a cricket match between India and Australia during the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy.

