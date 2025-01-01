Vikrant Massey vs Rajkummar Rao: Who had a better 2024?

Vikrant's first film of the year was multi-starrer Blackout. The film released on Jio Cinema would probably be one of the most non-known films of Vikrant as it garnered no attention.
On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao opened the year with Srikanth Bolla's biopic Srikanth. The film made on a budget of Rs 32 crores was able to earn Rs 69 crores at the global box office.
Vikrant Massey's second film of the year was Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal starrer was released on Netflix and was able to garner attention. However, the storyline was a big disappointment.
Rajkummar Rao's second film of 2024 was Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film was able to earn Rs 51 crore worldwide. It was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. However, its storyline was not that impressive.
Vikrant's third film this year was also an OTT release. Sector 36 was hugely appreciated for the storyline and performance. It also got recognition at foreign film festivals.
Rajkummar Rao's last release of the year was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Also starring Triptii Dimri, the film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and it was able to earn 42 crore a the box office. However, it too was unable to impress the audience with its storyline.
Vikrant Massey had four releases this year. The Sabarmati Report being his last release this year garnered a lot of attention. Made with Rs 50 crore, the film flopped a the box office as it earned only Rs 31 crore worldwide.
Overall, Rajkummar Rao had a better 2024 as all his films were able to earn back their cost, adding to the profit of the film. On the other hand, Vikrant was appreciated more for his performances this year, but was unable to make it big.
