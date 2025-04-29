 Sinners becomes first Oscar film of 2025: Facts about Ryan Coogler&rsquo;s movie

Sinners becomes first Oscar film of 2025: Facts about Ryan Coogler’s movie

Writer-director Ryan Coogler is in the news for his latest psychological horror film, 'Sinners'. Reportedly, the film will become the first film of 2025 to get nominated for Oscars.

If this film gets into the Oscars, then Ryan Coogler will make his name among the Black directors ever nominated for Best Director.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners was released on April 18, 2025, and it earned Rs 544.34 crore as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

It is said that the town named 'Bayou' mentioned in the Sinners movie is inspired by the real town of Mound Bayou, Mississippi.

As per reports, the musical sequence at the Juke was filmed in just one day.

Reportedly, Black Panther's director, Ryan Coogler, took inspiration from Metallica's song 'One'.

Michael B Jordan played the role of twin characters named Smoke and Stack in the movie Sinners.

