Tanya Mittal to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs whose popularity soared thanks to Bigg Boss

As Bigg Boss 19 enters its finale week, here's a look at contestants from this season and over the years who became immensely popular. This season, Farrhana Bhatt was one of the most-talked-about contestants on the show.
Image Source : Instagram/Colors
From her many outfits, antics, to changing friendships, Tanya Mittal rightly deserves to be in this list.
Image Source : Instagram/Colors
While Shehnaaz Gill was already a popular name in the Punjabi film industry, her stint on Bigg Boss 13 turned her into a sensation almost overnight.
Image Source : Instagram/Colors
Uorfi Javed was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 1. However, her bizarre fashion sense and bold confessions turned her into a social media sensation.
Image Source : Instagram/Colors
Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. He went from a lesser-known model and ended up gaining millions of fans.
Image Source : Instagram/Colors
While Rahul Vaidya was already a popular name in the world of music, Bigg Boss boosted his fame to a whole new level.
Image Source : Instagram/Colors
Pratik Sehajpal was a part of Bigg Boss 15. The show amplified his fame, turning him into a breakout star with a massive fandom.
Image Source : Instagram/Colors
