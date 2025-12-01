Flight selfie to wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's romance in pictures
Image Source : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1. Their wedding followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition - an ancient yogic ritual meant to create a deep, elemental connection between partners that goes beyond emotions or physical needs.
Image Source : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu
This form of consecrated marriage, performed at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, is believed to cleanse the five elements within the couple and bless their union for an eternity of togetherness.
Image Source : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha and Raj exchanged rings in front of the Linga Bhairavi Devi within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
Image Source : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha held onto her husband, Raj, tightly after the wedding ceremony.
Image Source : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha and Raj's relationship rumours gained prominence after the former shared a cosy in-flight selfie.
Image Source : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The duo first met on the sets of The Family Man 2 in 2021. Their work partnership reportedly intensified their personal equation, which later blossomed into a relationship. Their professional collaborations have extended to Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) and the soon-to-release Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.
Image Source : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Next : Jacqueline Fernandez to Janhvi Kapoor, Indian celebs who attended Wimbledon 2025