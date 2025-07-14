Jacqueline Fernandez to Janhvi Kapoor, Indian celebs who attended Wimbledon 2025

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut at Wimbledon 2025. On Monday, she shared a series of her pictures from the event. She wore an all-white pantsuit. In the caption, she wrote, "When in London!! My first ever Wimbledon definitely not my last!"
Image Source : Instagram
Sonam Kapoor attended the Wimbledon 2025 to watch the men's singles finals. She was seen in a Ralph Lauren outfit and accessorised with vintage, reworked sandals from Manolo Blahnik.
Image Source : Instagram
Recently, Urvashi Rautela shared pictures of herself from the Wimbledon 2025 on her Instagram handle. She was seen in a white-coloured lace gown and four Labubu dolls with her Hermes Birkin bag.
Image Source : Instagram
Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who was recently seen in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino', attended Wimbledon with her daughter and famous designer Masaba Gupta. She opted for a saree, and her daughter Masaba was seen in a white-hued tennis dress outfit and paired it with a jacket.
Image Source : Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2025 in London. She opted for a blue-and-white coloured gingham dress from the label Miu Miu. For the unversed, she will be next seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.
Image Source : Social
