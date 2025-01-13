Raveena Tandon's midnight Lohri celebrations with Bhagyashree | See pics

People of Punjab are celebrating the folk festival of Lohri today, January 13, with great fervour and happiness.
Bollywood celebrities are no exception as many B-towners also celebrated the festival on Sunday night and extended heartfelt wishes to their fans.
Raveena Tandon dropped a series of pictures and videos from Lohri celebrations on her Instagram handle.
Main Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree was also spotted in one of the pictures in Raveena's post.
''Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!!'' she wrote along with the post.
Lohri festival is celebrated every year on January 13, on the eve of Makar Sankranti, to mark the end of the winter season.
Lohri is majorly celebrated in the Northern part of India, especially Punjab and Haryana.
