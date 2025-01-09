Mahakumbh 2025: Alia-Ranbir to Amitabh Bachchan, celebs who are all set to take holy dip

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to visit Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025. He will also be taking the hopy dip in Sangam this time.
Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor will also be taking a holy dip during Mahakumbh 2025.
Not only Ranbir, his wife and the National Award-winning actor Alia Bhatt will also be sacred bath in Mahakumbh 2025.
Indian actor and writer Ashutosh Rana will also be heading to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025.
Rana's wife and actor Renuka Shahane will also be accompanying her husband for Sangam's holy snan this year.
Actor and politician Ravi Kishan will also be taking the holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025.
Another Bhojpuri actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari will be heading to Sangam for the holy dip.
Indian singer and musician Anop Jalota is reportedly all set to take holy dip in Mahakumbh 2025.
Bhojpuri singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Akshara Singh will also take shahi snan at Mahakumbh 2025.
Social butterfly Rakhi Sawant is also reportedly leaving for Prayagraj for a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025.
