Farah Khan turns 60, presenting 7 unknown facts about the choreographer-turned-director

Not many know that she was just five years old when her parents got separated. Because of this, she and her brother Sajid had to shuttle between their parents' houses.
Celebrities like Farhan and Zoya Akhtar are Farah's first cousins. Her mother, Meneka Irani, is the sister of Honey Irani (Farhan's mother).
Farah came to the limelight after she filled in for Saroj Khan as the choreographer for the song 'Pehla Nasha' from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
She became the second-ever female director to get a nod for Filmfare Best Director after Mira Nair. It was for her debut directorial, Main Hoon Na.
If you have watched Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai closely, then you must have also noticed Farah Khan in one of the scenes.
She appeared on the screen as a college student who made fun of Anjali (played by Kajol).
She owns a production company called Three's Company, which is named after her triplets, son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya.
