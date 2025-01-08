Yash turns 38 today, a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the 'KGF' star

Yash's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He chose his childhood nickname as his screen name.
The KGF actor grew up in a small village in Karnataka and his father was a bus driver.
After leaving his studies midway, Yash decided to leave his home and live in Bangalore and when he came to the city, he had only Rs 300 in his pockets.
Yash's favourite actors are Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
He once revealed that he had prepared for his KGF role after watching Big B's film of the 70s.
The character of Garuda in KGF is played by Yash's bodyguard Ram.
His wife, Radhika Pandit, is also an actor. Both of them have worked together in TV shows and four films.
