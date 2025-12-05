Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and others grace Swadesh event

Deepika shared details about her outfit as she wrote, 'Handwoven navratan patan patola by artisan Bhawar Singh, reimagined through Anamika Khanna’s mulmul blooms and a handmade Banaras border — an ode to Swadesh, and a love letter to the artisans who hold our heritage in their hands.'
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Neeta Ambani opted for blue Banarasi silk saree for the Swadesh event as she was papped with Aamir Khan's girl friend Gauri Spratt.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda also attended the event in an Indo-Western look.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
As usual the Kapoor sisters slayed at the event. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen twinning at the Swadesh event.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Talking about Kapoor sisters, Sonam Kapoor was seen flaunting her baby bump at the Swadesh event.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in a brinjal coloured lehenga at the event.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday graced the event in an saffron coloured silk saree. She completed her look with minimal make up and a bun.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Bollywood's power couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also attended the Swadesh event in Indian attires.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Bhumi Pednekar was also seen in a lehenga. She opted for a Bandhani look for the day.
Image Source : Viral Bhayani
Next : From Saiyaara to Mahavatar Narsimha: The films India searched nonstop in 2025