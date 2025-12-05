 Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and others grace Swadesh event

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and others grace Swadesh event

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Deepika shared details about her outfit as she wrote, 'Handwoven navratan patan patola by artisan Bhawar Singh, reimagined through Anamika Khanna’s mulmul blooms and a handmade Banaras border — an ode to Swadesh, and a love letter to the artisans who hold our heritage in their hands.'

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Neeta Ambani opted for blue Banarasi silk saree for the Swadesh event as she was papped with Aamir Khan's girl friend Gauri Spratt.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda also attended the event in an Indo-Western look.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

As usual the Kapoor sisters slayed at the event. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen twinning at the Swadesh event.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Talking about Kapoor sisters, Sonam Kapoor was seen flaunting her baby bump at the Swadesh event.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in a brinjal coloured lehenga at the event.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday graced the event in an saffron coloured silk saree. She completed her look with minimal make up and a bun.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Bollywood's power couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also attended the Swadesh event in Indian attires.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Bhumi Pednekar was also seen in a lehenga. She opted for a Bandhani look for the day.

Image Source : Viral Bhayani

Next : From Saiyaara to Mahavatar Narsimha: The films India searched nonstop in 2025

Click to read more..