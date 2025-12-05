Topping the Google search charts for 2025 is Saiyaara, a romantic drama marking the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, directed by Mohit Suri.
Image Source : Instagram/Ahaan Panday
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1: Prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, Rishab Shetty's film delves into the origins of the Boota Kola ritual and the history of the Kadamba dynasty around 300 CE.
Image Source : Instagram/Rishab Shetty
YRF's War 2 was one of the year's most anticipated films, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr NTR.
Image Source : Instagram/YRF
Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, was one of the biggest hits of 2025. The film also starred Aamir Khan.
Image Source : Instagram/Rajinikanth
Sanam Teri Kasam: Harshvardhan Rane's film originally released in 2016. Its surprise comeback as a re-release further added to its popularity in February 2025.
Image Source : Instagram/Harshvardhan Rane
Marco: Unni Mukundan's Malayalam neo-noir action-thriller, released in 2024, trended heavily in 2025 after its OTT release in February.
Image Source : Instagram/Unni Mukundan
Housefull 5: The fifth instalment of the popular comedy franchise generated massive search interest due to its extensive cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt, among many others.
Image Source : Instagram/Akshay Kumar
Game Changer: Ram Charan's first film after RRR generated a lot of interest due to the casting.
Image Source : Instagram/Ram Charan
Starring Sanya Malhotra, Mrs was a strong, female-centric film that resonated with audiences seeking respect and shattering taboos.
Image Source : Instagram/Zee5
Mahavatar Narsimha: This animated movie was the surprise hit of the year, earning almost Rs 300 crore (gross).
Image Source : Hombale Films
