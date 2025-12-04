Bollywood's Navy Honours: Actors who played naval officers on screen

Akshay Kumar played the role of Indian Navy officer Commander Rustom Pavri in the film Rustom. Tinu Suresh Desai's directorial features Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta in the lead roles.
Image Source : Instagram/ @rustommovie
Rana Daggubati portrayed Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma in the 2017 film The Ghazi Attack. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni and Kay Kay Menon in key roles.
Image Source : YT: @DharmaMovies
Kay Kay Menon also played a key role in The Ghazi Attack. He played the role of naval officer, Captain Ran Vijay Singh. His performance was well-received by the audience.
Image Source : IMDb
Veteran actor Dharmendra played a naval officer named Sunil in the 1970 film 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan'. The film was directed by Bhappi Sonie and also features Hema Malini.
Image Source : YT: @NHbollywoodtamasha
Atul Kulkarni played a key role as a naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Santosh Devraj, in the action thriller film, The Ghazi Attack. His acting was praised by the viewers.
Image Source : IMDb
Next : Konkona Sensharma birthday: 7 films that prove she has always been way ahead of her time