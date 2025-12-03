Konkona Sensharma birthday: 7 films that prove she has always been way ahead of her time
Image Source : Instagram/Konkona Sensharma
Konkona Sensharma celebrates her 46th birthday on December 3. On this day, take a look at some of her most unconventional roles over the years. And the listicle has to start with her 2002 film, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer.
Image Source : Mr and Mrs Iyer
In 15 Park Avenue, Konkona Sensharma played a woman living with schizophrenia, breaking stereotypes about mental health in Indian cinema.
Image Source : 15 Park Avenue
Konkona Sensharma played a journalist in Page 3, a film that exposed the lives of Bollywood and celebrities, long before social media came to the forefront.
Image Source : Page 3
Konkona Sensharma played a struggling actor in Luck by Chance, exposing the harsh realities of Bollywood aspirations with raw honesty and heartbreak.
Image Source : Luck by Chance
As Aisha, Konkona Sensharma taught women to chase their dreams, no matter how difficult it looks. From carving out her own space in Mumbai to being a perfectionist at what she does, Aisha from Wake Up Sid has to be one of her most-loved characters.
Image Source : Wake Up Sid
Konkona Sensharma was a part of Anurag Basu's both Life In A...Metro films. And we loved her in both.
Image Source : Life In A...Metro
Konkona Sensharma played Shireen Aslam, a 30-year-old in Lipstick Under My Burkha, a film about four women who dared to dream big, breaking societal taboos.
Image Source : Lipstick Under My Burkha
