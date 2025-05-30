Ranking Jennifer Wingets’ shows | Birthday Special

Beyhadh is a romantic thriller television serial which features Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. The story is about Maya, who fell in love with Arjun, and the plot continues when her love for him turns into an obsession. Created by Bajaj Ritika, the series has an IMDb rating of 7.2.
Saraswatichandra is a romantic drama series that features Gautam Rode, Jennifer Winget and Varun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series has an IMDb rating of 6.3 and is available to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar.
Jennifer Winget was featured in the mystery thriller series 'Code M', which also stars Tanuj Virwani and B Shantanu in the lead roles. Jennifer's performance in this web series was loved by the viewers. With an IMDb rating of 7.4, the series can be watched on JioHotstar and Zee 5.
The romantic thriller soap opera 'Bepannah' features Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda and Shahnawaz Hussain in the lead roles. It tells the story of Zoya and Aditya, who meet in bad circumstances. Critics have given this show 7.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb. It can be watched on JioHotstar.
Created by Palki Malhotra, the medical drama series 'Dil Mill Gaye' features Jennifer Winger, Karan Singh Grover, Mohnish Behl and Shilpa Anand in the lead roles. This series has an IMDb rating of 7.2.
Jennifer Winget was last seen in SonyLiv's show 'Raisinghani vs Raishinghani' alongside Eklavya Sood, Nimesh Diliprai and Rishi Gambhir in the lead roles. This legal drama show has an IMDb rating of 6.2.
Jennifer was featured in one of the episodes of the romantic drama series 'Teri Meri Love Stories'. It features Sheetal Sharad Antani, Ravi Dubey, Gautam Rode, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Wafi, Karan Patel, and Avinash Sachdev. This show has an IMDb rating of 8.1.
