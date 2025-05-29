Fanaa to My Name Is Khan, a look at award-winning performances of Kajol
Bollywood actress Kajol received several awards for her performance in films like Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others. Take a look at the actor's award-winning performances here.
Kajol won the Filmfare Award for her performance in the 2006 film 'Fanaa' in the Best Actress category. The romantic drama film also stars Aamir Khan, Kiran Kher and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.
She received the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actress' for her role in the psychological drama film 'My Name Is Khan'. Besides Kajol, Karan Johar's directorial also features Shah Rukh Khan and Sheetal Menon in the lead roles.
Kajol played the role of Anjali Sharma in 1988's film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' for which she won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan and others.
The romantic drama film directed by Karan Johar, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', was well received by the audience. Kajol won the Filmfare Award for her role 'Anjali Sharma' in the Best Actress category. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4 and is available on Netflix and Prime Video.
Kajol rose to fame for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. She won the Filmfare Award for her role in this film in the Best Actress category. Aditya Chopra's directorial has an IMDb rating of 8 and is available to stream on Prime Video.
Kajol will be next seen in the horror film 'Maa' directed by Vishal Furia. The film features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Jitin Gulati in the lead roles.
