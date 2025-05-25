Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in an ivory saree custom-designed by Manish Malhotra. She made a style statement with a bold streak of red sindoor with centre-parted hairs.
For a second look, Aishwarya wore a black gown paired with a cape that features the Bhagavad Gita shloka.
Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel made her debut at Cannes Film Festival with a custom black and gold embroidered gown designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma.
Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor made her debut at Cannes 2025 with a baby-pink-coloured Tarun Tahiliani's outfit. She completed her look with Chopard pearl and diamond jewels.
Janhvi opted for a pistachio green and gold coloured gown designed by Anamika Khanna as her second look.
Ishaan Khatter attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his upcoming film 'Homebound'.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore an ombre bodycon gown designed by Rahul Mishra on her first day at Cannes 2025.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for the premiere of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great'. He was accompanied by Boman Irani and other cast members of the film.
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal visited the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri'.
Karan Johar wore an ivory bandhgala with a woven jacquard collar paired with an ivory shirt, custom-made by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
For a second look, Karan paid tribute to the late legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal in a black outfit paired with a silk velvet jacket.
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut as a brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris in a Schiaparelli off-shoulder gown that had ivory ruffles.
At the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, Alia walked the red carpet wearing a sequinned saree-inspired drape by Gucci.
Next : Do you know the full form of U/A film certificate? Know what it stands for
Click to read more..