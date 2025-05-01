Ranking Hania Aamir's Pakistani dramas, a look at top 7

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum features Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa and Emmad Irfani and has an IMDb rating of 9. The television show was well-received by the audience.
Ishqiya is a romantic drama which stars Hania Aamir, Mehrunisa Iqbal and Feroze Khan in the lead roles. The story of this Pakistani drama is about trust, love, loyalty and betrayal. This show has an IMDb rating of 7.8.
Mere Humsafar has 8.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The romantic drama revolves around a British national named. Hala was left with his father's relatives when her parents decided to separate after her birth. This show stars Hania Aamir, Samina Ahmed and Saba Hameed in the key roles.
Anaa is a Pakistani television series which features Hania Aamir, Usman Mukhtar and Farhan Ali Agha in the lead roles. This show has 7.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb.
Sang-e-Mah features Hania Aamir, famous singer Atif Aslam, Nouman Ijaz, Omair Rana, Samiya Mumtaz, Sania Saeed and Kubra Khan in the lead roles. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.8.
The romantic comedy drama 'Dil Ruba' features Hania Aamir, Shehroz Sabzwari and Mohib Mirza in the key roles. The television series has 7.6 stars on IMDb.
The romantic drama 'Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha' is a story about Saad, who has always been in love with his cousin Maheer. The story continues when he fails to confess his feelings. This TV series has an IMDb rating of 6.8 and stars Jawed Sheikh, Noor ul Hasan, Hania Aamir and Angeline Malik in important roles.
