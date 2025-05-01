Ranking Hania Aamir's Pakistani dramas, a look at top 7

The romantic drama 'Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha' is a story about Saad, who has always been in love with his cousin Maheer. The story continues when he fails to confess his feelings. This TV series has an IMDb rating of 6.8 and stars Jawed Sheikh, Noor ul Hasan, Hania Aamir and Angeline Malik in important roles.

Image Source : IMDb