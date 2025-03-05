One of the most renowned performers of his time, Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Ragini MMS (2011).
Sushant Singh Rajput paved the way for his illustrious cinema career by taking his first significant acting step in Ektaa's television series.
Before giving a performance that would define her career, Vidya Balan started her acting career with Hum Paanch.
Before going into film, Radhika Madan, a rising star in Bollywood today, began her acting career in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on Ektaa.
After beginning her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy went on to achieve great success with Naagin.
As Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a role that is still recognised today, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame.
Smriti Irani became a national celebrity after portraying the famous Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
