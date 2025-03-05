 Rajkummar Rao to Radhika Madan, actors who debuted with Ektaa Kapoor&#039;s TV shows-movies

Rajkummar Rao to Radhika Madan, actors who debuted with Ektaa Kapoor's TV shows-movies

Image Source : X

One of the most renowned performers of his time, Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Ragini MMS (2011).

Image Source : X

Sushant Singh Rajput paved the way for his illustrious cinema career by taking his first significant acting step in Ektaa's television series.

Image Source : X

Before giving a performance that would define her career, Vidya Balan started her acting career with Hum Paanch.

Image Source : X

Before going into film, Radhika Madan, a rising star in Bollywood today, began her acting career in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on Ektaa.

Image Source : X

After beginning her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy went on to achieve great success with Naagin.

Image Source : X

As Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a role that is still recognised today, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame.

Image Source : X

Smriti Irani became a national celebrity after portraying the famous Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Image Source : X

Next : Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha, actresses acing the silk-saree looks

Click to read more..