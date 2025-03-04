Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha, actresses acing the silk-saree looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a golden saree is pure royalty. The way she carries the rich, silk fabric with effortless grace makes every appearance unforgettable.
In a classic red silk saree with elaborate designs and golden borders, Sonakshi Sinha exuded majesty. She accessorized her regal charm with studs and a choker. She wore her hair in a bun and accessorized it with gajras, keeping it understated yet elegant.
Deepika Padukone looks effortlessly elegant in a pink silk saree, exuding timeless grace. The rich fabric drapes beautifully, highlighting her regal presence, while her understated makeup and classic jewelry complete the look.
Alia Bhatt demonstrated how traditional textiles can create a powerful statement by embracing her inner Rani in a vivid turquoise silk saree. She added golden jhumkas and rings as accessories to keep the ensemble effortlessly stylish. Alia chose to wear new, glowing makeup, put her hair in a tidy bun, and accessorized it with gajras.
Wearing a sea-blue silk saree with a golden border and beautiful golden embellishments on the sleeves, Janhvi Kapoor produced a captivating traditional fashion moment. She adopted a sophisticated style by wearing gajras in her hair, drop earrings as accessories, and dewy, gentle makeup to complete her appearance.
Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in an off-white silk saree with a large, eye-catching border of gold and brilliant purple. She accessorized her waist with a kamarbandh and wore the drape with a purple shirt that matched. Khushi finished off her royally elegant ensemble with dewy makeup, a sleek hairdo, and Kundan jewelry.
Pooja Hegde recently wore a lovely golden silk saree with exquisite flower motifs and a wide border to an event. The actress upped the glam factor with subtle yet sophisticated makeup, accessorizing her look with a choker necklace and a vintage watch.
