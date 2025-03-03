 Emma Stone to Ariana Grande, who wore what at Oscars 2025

Emma Stone to Ariana Grande, who wore what at Oscars 2025

Zoe Saldana had a great day. The actress who was chosen as the Best Actress wore a brown peplum gown.

Mikey Madison was seen in a very cute look. She wore a kimono style off shoulder gown.

Emma Stone's look was quite dull. She wore a shimmery gold gown.

Chrissy Teigen wore a white off-shoulder gown. The big bow at the back of this gown added to its beauty.

Natalia Bryant was seen in a decent look. She wore a black body hugging gown.

Rita Ora wore a purple gown with velvet finish for this special occasion, which was enhancing her figure further.

Zoe Deutch wore a lemon yellow straight fit gown. Furry balls were seen hanging on this gown with shimmery finish. Zoey Deutch

Danielle Deadwyler also wore a yellow outfit. Her flowy gown had sequin work on it.

Laverne Cox was seen in a very stylish vamp style look. She wore gloves with a black high collared gown.

