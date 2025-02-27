Ramayana to Animal Park: List of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal which went on to box office hot, collecting over Rs 900 Crore globally. Here, take a look at the 42-year-old actor's upcoming films.
Love and War will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to release on Eid 2026. The film will also feature his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.
Ramayana 1 and 2 will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first film is slated to release on Diwali 2026 and the second film in Diwali 2027. The two-part film will also star Sai Pallavi in the lead role.
Animal Park is a sequel of the film, Animal. It will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the filming and release date are not yet known.
Dhoom 4 will be an action thriller under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Kapoor is set to play the lead role as an anti-hero.
Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji from the cinematic universe of Brahmastra that released in 2022. The second movie is slated to release in December 2026 and the third movie in December 2027.
