Priyanka Chopra's five Met Gala looks

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in the year 2017. She wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat.
Image Source : Vogue
In 2018, Priyanka Chopra walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Ralph Lauren maroon velvet gown inspired by Madonna. She completed her look with a gold lacework headpiece.
Image Source : Vogue
Priyanka Chopra wore Christian Dior's corseted grey tulle gown at the 2019 Met Gala. She completed her entire look with white frosty lashes and bold berry lips.
Image Source : Vogue
In 2023, Priyanka attended the Met Gala event with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. She wore an all-black strapless dress with a bow and white leather gloves. Whereas Nick wore a Valentino Black Tie blazer.
Image Source : Instagram
This year, Priyanka Chopra wore a polka-dotted Balmain gown. She completed her look with a Bulgari 241-carat Magnus Emerald necklace.
Image Source : Instagram
