A look at Shah Rukh Khan's best looks ahead of Met Gala debut

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted with diamonds necklace at IFFA 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan stunned people with his all-black look at the Locarno film festival. He also felicitated in Switzerland

During the Jawan success press conference Shah Rukh donned this monochrome set.

SRK reminded people of his look from Veer Zara at IFFA 2025 day one in this leather jacket get up.

For his son Aaryan Khan's brand D’YAVOL, Shah Rukh Khan donned these jeans and a T-shirt and won the internet.

At the NMACC opening, Shah Rukh opted for this internet-storming look.

Yup! Its all back again, back from 2023 when Shah Rukh Khan held a success press conference for his film Pathaan

