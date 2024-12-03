 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with daughter Malti | See pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with daughter Malti | See pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary with hubby Nick Jonas along with a special treat for their daughter, Malti.

The family of three spent their day in New York, enjoying a private screening of the recently released, Moana 2.

Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee shared a series of pictures from the memorable day.

The first pic in the post captured a bathroom selfie, followed by a cosy table setup with chocolates, a Moana poster and pizza boxes.

Although in the pictures, the face of Malti is not visible but PeeCee gave glimpses of her munchkin enjoying the family time.

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a checked brown outfit with a matching jacket and she completed her look with glasses and a bag.

''What a special treat on our anniversary. Maltis favorite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!!'' she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka and Nick, who married in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.

