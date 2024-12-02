Scoop actor Karishma Tanna aces black slit gown look | See Photos

Karishma Tanna attended Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 in a black slit gown
Image Source : Instagram
Tanna rocked the slit gown look on Sunday
Image Source : Instagram
This gown has been designed by $hivani Awasty
Image Source : Instagram
Karishma's jewelries are from Golden Window jewellery
Image Source : Instagram
The scoop actor has been styled by Sukriti Grover
Image Source : Instagram
For those who don't know, last year Tanna won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics' (Female) for Hansal Mehta's Scoop
Image Source : Instagram
Next : 7 films that are highlights of Raashii Khanna's filmography | Birthday Special