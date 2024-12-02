 Scoop actor Karishma Tanna aces black slit gown look | See Photos

Scoop actor Karishma Tanna aces black slit gown look | See Photos

Image Source : Instagram

Karishma Tanna attended Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 in a black slit gown

Image Source : Instagram

Tanna rocked the slit gown look on Sunday

Image Source : Instagram

This gown has been designed by $hivani Awasty

Image Source : Instagram

Karishma's jewelries are from Golden Window jewellery

Image Source : Instagram

The scoop actor has been styled by Sukriti Grover

Image Source : Instagram

For those who don't know, last year Tanna won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics' (Female) for Hansal Mehta's Scoop

Image Source : Instagram

