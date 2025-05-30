Ponman to Falimy, must-watch films of Marana Mass actor Basil Joseph

The comedy drama film 'Ponman' is directed by Jotish Shankar and features Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu and Lijo Mol Jose in the lead roles. This Malayalam language film has an IMDb rating of 7.4 and can be watched on the OTT platform JioHotstar.
Image Source : TMDB
The Malayalam language comedy drama film 'Falimy' is about a group of self-centred individuals from a family, who travel to Kashi from Kerala to fulfil their grandfather's wish. It features Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and Manju Pillai in the lead roles. The film is available on JioHotstar and has an IMDb rating of 7.3.
Image Source : TMDB
The film 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. The comedy-drama film has an IMDb rating of 6.6 and can be watched on JioHotstar.
Image Source : IMDb
The comedy family drama film 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' is a good watch. Directed by Vipin Das, the film stars Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.7, this film can be watched on JioHotstar.
Image Source : TMDB
Malayalam actor and director Basil Joseph was last seen in the dark comedy film 'Marana Mass' alongside Tovino Thomas and Anishma Anilkumar in key roles. The film is available to stream on the SonyLiv platform.
Image Source : TMDB
