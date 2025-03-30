Navratri 2025: 7 Bollywood songs based on Goddess Durga
Image Source : X
Jai Mata Di (From Aarzoo): This song belongs to the film Aarzoo which was released on March 19, 1999. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam and the music was composed by Anu Malik.
Image Source : Screen Grab
Durga Hai Meri Maa (From Kranti): The song was sung by Mahendra Kapoor and Meena Purushottam for the movie Kranti. The Manoj Kumar's directorial was released on February 3, 1981.
Image Source : Instagram
Mat Ang Chola Saje (From Alingan): This joyful song belongs to the film Alingan. The song was sung by Mahendra Kapoor and the music was directed by Jaidev.
Image Source : Instagram
O Sheronwali (From Suhaag): From the movie Suhaag, O Sheronwali is another hit song by Asha Bhosle and Mohd Rafi. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The lyrics of this song were given by Anand Bakshi.
Image Source : Instagram
Shakti De Maa (From Ashanti): This song belongs to the film Ashanti which was released on May 7, 1982. The song was sung by Chandrashekhar Gadgil and the lyrics were given by Anand Bakshi.
Image Source : YT
Mata Rani Tere Darbar (From Khoon Ki Takkar): The song was sung by Narendra Chanchal, Arati Mukherjee, and Chandrani Mukherjee for the film Khoon Ki Takkar. The lyrics of this melodious song were given by Verma Malik.
Image Source : X
Jai Jai He Jagadamba Mata (From Ganga Ki Lahren): This song belongs to the film Ganga Ki Lahren. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the music for this film was composed by Chitragupt. The song features Dharmendra, Kumkum, Kishore Kumar and many more.
Image Source : YT
Next : 7 Bollywood films that were released after being banned by CBFC, know reasons