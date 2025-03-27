7 Bollywood films that were released after being banned by CBFC, know reasons

Black Friday (2005): The 1993 Bombay bombings served as the inspiration for the film. Until the Bombay High Court decided on the plea of the undertrials, the release was halted. The initial release date of the movie in India was January 28, 2005. Despite the producers' Supreme Court appeal, the High Court's ruling was maintained. The film was eventually released on February 9, 2007.

