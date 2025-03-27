7 Bollywood films that were released after being banned by CBFC, know reasons

Aandhi (1975): The film was banned during the Emergency rule by Indira Gandhi but once the Janata Party formed its government in 1977, it was released in theatres.
Bandit Queen (1994): The Delhi High Court briefly prohibited it from release after the film's protagonist, Phoolan Devi, contested its veracity.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996): The film was banned for a while because of its sexual content. Later a two-minute edit of nudity was excluded in the Indian release.
Fire (1996): On its opening day in India, some film theatres were attacked by Hindu fundamentalists for depicting a lesbian relationship. The film was withdrawn and sent back to the Censor Board. Later it was released with some cuts suggested by CBFC.
Hawayein (2003): The 1984 anti-Sikh riots serve as the backdrop for the movie. Hence, the film was banned in a few Indian states like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab.
Black Friday (2005): The 1993 Bombay bombings served as the inspiration for the film. Until the Bombay High Court decided on the plea of the undertrials, the release was halted. The initial release date of the movie in India was January 28, 2005. Despite the producers' Supreme Court appeal, the High Court's ruling was maintained. The film was eventually released on February 9, 2007.
Water (2005): Hardline Hindu organisations in Varanasi opposed the film while it was being filmed. On January 31, 2000, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to halt the shooting. Later, the filming was moved to Sri Lanka. Following a protracted legal battle, the film was finally released in India in March 2007.
