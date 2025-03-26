Comedy, romance to thriller: Top 5 genres mastered by Avinash Tiwary

Comedy: Avinash Tiwary tickled the funny bones of the audience with the comedy flick 'Madgaon Express'. With on-point expressions and fresh punchlines, Avinash added newness and vibrancy to the comical plot.
Image Source : TMDB
Family Drama: Avinash Tiwary delivered a breakout performance in the recently released OTT film 'The Mehta Boys'. The actor depicted the equation between a father and son, and effortlessly portrayed the intricacies, including misunderstandings, awkwardness, and more. He received critical acclaim for his emotionally-driven performance.
Image Source : Instagram
Romance: Avinash Tiwary delivered a standout performance as Qais Bhat in the remarkable film 'Laila Majnu'. The actor touched corners of his role and the storyline by depicting the innocence of love and the aftereffects of loss. Over the years, the film stood the test of time and is fondly remembered even today.
Image Source : Instagram
Horror Mystery: Avinash Tiwary stunned everyone with his innocent yet fierce outing in the acclaimed film 'Bulbbul'. Though the film revolves around the backdrop of horror and mystery, Avinash fused a tinge of romance and friendship, registering a memorable performance in his filmography.
Image Source : Instagram
Thriller: Through the intense thriller series 'Bambai Meri Jaan', Avinash Tiwary stepped into the mafia world and showcased a compelling drama about a father and son who are two sides of the same coin. Avinash, with a gripping portrayal of Dara, brought back the nostalgia of watching good ol' gang wars.
Image Source : Instagram
Next : Prateik Smita Babbar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrities who inherited their mother's name