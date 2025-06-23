International Widow's Day: Actress who turned widow at a young age

International Widow's Day, observed on June 23, aims to raise awareness about the struggles and social injustices faced by widows around the world.
Veteran actress Rekha tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990. He died in 1991.
Kahkashan Patel, who is best known for her cameo appearance in the film Hera Pheri, tied the knot with Areef Patel in 2000. Her husband, Areef, passed away in July 2019.
TV actress Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999. Her husband passed away on June 30, 2021.
Actress Vijayta Pandit tied the knot with Aadesh Shrivastava in 1990. Her husband, Aadesh, who was a composer and actor, passed away in September 2015.
