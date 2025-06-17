 Param Sundari stills featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor are too wholesome to be ignored

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film titled Param Sundari.

Sid will be seen playing a Delhi boy who is also a businessman.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen a South Indian dancer, who falls in love with a Delhi boy

The film, which can remind you of several movies like Chennai Express and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, among others, is backed by Maddock Films.

The teaser of Param Sundari has been received well and its title track by Sonu Nigam is in high demand.

Param Sundari will release in theatres on July 25, 2025. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota.

