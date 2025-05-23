Do you know the full form of U/A film certificate? Know what it stands for

The full form of U/A film certification stands for Unrestricted Public Exhibition, subject to Parental Guidance for children below the age of twelve.
UA in the Indian film certification means that the film is suitable for public viewing, but it requires parental advice for children who are below the age of 12.
The U/A film certification in India also means that the film may contain elements that are not suitable for a younger audience.
In India, films are certified by the Central Board of Film Certification into four categories, including U (Universal), UA (Universal with parental guidance), A (Adults) and S (Specialised).
CBFC is the Central Board of Film Certification, which is responsible for certifying films before they can be released in the public domain.
The CBFC has members on the advisory panels who represent the cross-section of society and interests.
The CBFC is divided into Examining and Revising Committees to give a two-tier jury system for the certification of films.
