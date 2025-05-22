Asur to Murder In Mahim: 5 crime thrillers to watch on JioHotstar

With an IMDb rating of 8.5, 'Asur' is a psychological thriller which revolves around the team of forensic experts who have to catch a serial killer. The crime thriller stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Anupriya Goenka in the lead roles.
The crime drama thriller 'Criminal Justice' features Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jagat Rawat, Gaurav Dwivedi and Rucha Inamdar in the lead roles. The series has an IMDb rating of 8.1.
The series 'The Night Manager' follows the story of Shaan Sengupta, who is an ex-soldier and takes on a new role as a night manager in a Dhaka hotel. The series stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6.
Hostages is a crime drama web series that tells the story of Dr Mira Anand, who is taken hostage along with her family by four masked men. It features Ronit Roy, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapur and Dalip Tahil in the lead roles.
The series 'Murder in Mahim' is set against the backdrop of a horrific murder at Mahim station. It features Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the lead roles. Critics have given this series 7.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb.
