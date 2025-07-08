Dhurandhar to Kill Dill, times when Ranveer Singh did action on screen

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller film 'Dhurandhar', where Ranveer is said to be playing the role of a spy. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and others in lead roles. It is slated to hit the silver screens on December 5, 2025

Image Source : TMDB