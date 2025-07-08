Dhurandhar to Kill Dill, times when Ranveer Singh did action on screen

Ranveer Singh played the role of a killer in the 2014 film 'Kill Dil' named Dev. Shaad Ali's directorial also features Ali Zafar, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda in the lead roles.
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's action romantic film 'Bajirao Mastani', Ranveer's portrayal of Peshwa Bajirao was action-packed. The film showcases intense action sequences and the physical transformation of Ranveer Singh. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.
Ranveer Singh's performance in the 2018 film 'Simmba' is filled with energetic performances and intense fight sequences. In this film, Ranveer Singh played the role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba who is a corrupt police officer.
Ranveer Singh's role in 'Gunday' was full of action. The Bollywood action drama film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. Ranveer was one of two coal thieves named Bikram who rose to become powerful gangsters.
Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller film 'Dhurandhar', where Ranveer is said to be playing the role of a spy. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and others in lead roles. It is slated to hit the silver screens on December 5, 2025
