Bollywood actress who divorced and never married again

Actress Chitrangada Singh tied the knot with Indian professional golfer Jyoti Randhawa in 2001. The duo got divorced in 2014, and since then, Chitrangada has not remarried.
Karisma Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Murder Mubarak', got married to Businessman Sanjay Kapur in September 2003. The couple got divorced in March 2016.
The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni on October 7, 2017, and the couple got divorced in 2021.
Bollywood actress Esha Deol, who is best known for her role in the 2004 film 'Dhoom', got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and got divorced in early 2024.
The '2 States' actress Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan in October 1991 and the couple announced their divorce in 2004. They had two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Well-known television actress Jennifer Winget got married to Karan Singh Grover on April 9, 2012, and got divorced in December 2014. She is currently single, and since her divorce, she has not remarried.
Veteran Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala tied the knot with Samrat Dahal on June 19, 2010; however, their marriage couldn't last as the couple got divorced in 2012.
