Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship timeline

The love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma started during the Covid 19 lockdown. Actually, both of them met in 2019 through a common friend.
Yuzvendra convinced Dhanashree to teach dance for two months. They connected as a teacher and student, but their relationship turned into love.
Yuzvendra Chahal proposed to Dhanashree Verma and from here the process of dating started.
This relationship also got the approval of the family and on December 11, 2020, both of them got married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon.
They got separated within five years of marriage. The news of their marriage had flooded social media.
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal had filed for divorce in late 2024
On Thursday, they were officially divorced. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra was spotted on a date with a mystery girl at the Champion Trophy 2025 final. This girl turned out to be none other than RJ Mahvash.
