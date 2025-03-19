Interesting facts about Rishabh Shetty starrer Kantara's Bhoota Kola sequence

While filming Kantara's dramatic climax, Rishab Shetty dislocated both of his shoulders, but he persisted in shooting despite the discomfort. This scene, in which Panjurli's portrayal of Bhoota Kola and his character Shiva are possessed, is not just one of the most famous scenes in the movie but also Indian cinema.
To get ready for the Bhoota Kola sequence, Rishab Shetty altered his eating habits. Before filming, he made dietary changes for 20 to 30 days. After wearing the Daiv Kola Alankar, he only drank coconut water. His strict fasting gave his acting more realism and deepened the spiritual and cultural meaning of the movie.
Rishab Shetty sought advice from professionals who carried out the Bhoota Kola rite to depict it in Kantara as accurately as possible. Their advice enabled him to convey the spirit of the custom, giving his strong performance in the movie more nuance and authenticity.
For Kantara, Rishab Shetty trained hard to master the ancient Bhoota Kola dance. To provide a genuine portrayal, he spent months studying its complex movements, expressions, and spiritual significance.
In order to preserve realism, Rishab Shetty made sure that natural lighting was used when filming the Bhoota Kola sequences in Kantara. Drawing inspiration from the customs of coastal Karnataka, he skillfully captured the spiritual essence of the rite, making it one of the most impactful scenes in the movie.
The only moment in Kantara that Raj Shetty, rather than Rishab Shetty, directed was the famous Bhoota Kola passage. Immersing himself in the spiritual possession necessary to accurately depict his character's metamorphosis, Rishab concentrated entirely on his performance.
