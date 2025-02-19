Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Films based on Maratha legacy

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: The narrative of TanHaji Malusare, the valiant commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who battled to retake the Kondhana Fort, is told in this Bollywood hit. The film masterfully depicts Ajay Devgn's devotion to his monarch in the lead role.
Image Source : TMDB
Chhaava: The recently released film, which stars Vicky Kaushal, tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It demonstrates his valour in facing Aurangzeb's troops. Also in the film are Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, and Yesubai Bhonsale.
Image Source : TMDB
Sarsenapati Hambirrao: The Marathi film centers on Hambirrao Mohite's life. Along with a closer examination of the Maratha army's tactics, the movie emphasizes his loyalty and participation in significant battles.
Image Source : Instagram
Farzand: This film tells the story of Kondaji Farzand, another of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusty warriors, who, at Shivaji's command, led a risky expedition to seize Panhala Fort. The narrative is compelling because it demonstrates how Farzand led the 60-man army to victory.
Image Source : Instagram
Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy: The Marathi film eloquently demonstrates how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's principles continue to motivate people today. It tells the tale of Sachin Khedekar's character Dinkar Bhosale, a regular guy who feels powerless. However, when he recalls the teachings of the Maratha Kings, everything changes.
Image Source : Instagram
Rajmata Jijau: This film, which stars Smita Deshmukh, portrays the biography of Shivaji's mother Jijabai and examines how she influenced his life and personality. The intimate bond between mother and son is also depicted in the Yashwant Bhalkar-directed film.
Image Source : Instagram
Pawankhind: The life and valour of Baji Prabhu Deshpande during the Battle of Pawankhind served as the inspiration for this movie. Deshpande guides the Maratha warriors in the film as they aid Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his escape from the Panhala fort.
Image Source : Instagram
