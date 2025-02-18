Veteran actor Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar have recently married his long-time girlfriend for the second time. He has shared glimpses of his wedding. On one hand, he did not invite his father and siblings to the wedding, on the other hand, he gave special attention to his mother.
Image Source : Instagram
Veteran actor Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar recently married secretly. He also showed glimpses of it to the world.
Image Source : Instagram
This is the second marriage of the 'Four More Shots' actor. He came into a relationship with Priya a long time after his first marriage broke up and now they have also got married.
Image Source : Instagram
This wedding was done very simply. Both of them chose Smita Patil's house as their wedding venue and performed the wedding rituals among only a few close friends and family members.
Image Source : Instagram
Prateik might have ignored his family at his wedding but he gave full attention to his mother Smita Patil. He took the vows in front of her photo.
Image Source : Instagram
Not only this, Priya Banerjee's mangalsutra is made from Smita Patil's earrings. Reportedly, Smita wore these earrings after Prateik was born.
Image Source : Instagram
To pay tribute to his mother, Prateik replaced his mother's earrings with his wife Priya's mangalsutra and it is a very touching gesture.
Image Source : Instagram
However, in the absence of family, Priya said that all the people who matter to Pratik were present. Let us tell you that Smita's family and Priya's family members were present.
Image Source : Instagram
Next : 5 films to watch if you loved Sanam Teri Kasam