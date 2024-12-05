With a fantastic roster of films starring some of Bollywood's top performers, 2025 is already looking like it will be a watershed year for Indian cinema. One of the highlights is Salman Khan's Sikandar, an action-packed drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss that opens on Eid. Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews's suspenseful action drama Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, is scheduled for release on January 31. The historical drama Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna and is based on the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is another exciting addition.

Image Source : Instagram