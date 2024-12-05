With a fantastic roster of films starring some of Bollywood's top performers, 2025 is already looking like it will be a watershed year for Indian cinema. One of the highlights is Salman Khan's Sikandar, an action-packed drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss that opens on Eid. Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews's suspenseful action drama Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, is scheduled for release on January 31. The historical drama Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna and is based on the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is another exciting addition.
Deva: One of the year's most anticipated movies, Deva is directed by the celebrated Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews. The film, which marks Shahid Kapoor's big-screen comeback after a year off, is expected to be an exciting story full of high drama and action. Deva will be released on January 31, 2025. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.
Sikandar: With the ideal balance of action and emotion, Salman Khan's film is poised to light up Eid. The film, which was directed by AR Murugadoss, centres on an engrossing plot and has Khan in a prominent role with Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj. Sikandar is anticipated to be a huge crowd-puller due to its star power and captivating plot.
Chhaava: With Vicky Kaushal as the title character, this film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and vividly depicts history. The film, which was directed by Laxman Utekar, is a fitting historical drama for Valentine's Day because it depicts the Maratha leader's bravery and complexity. Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna both have important parts in this much-awaited movie. The release date of this film is February 14, 2025.
Sky Force: The gallantry of the Indian Air Force during a historic operation is highlighted in the aviation drama Sky Force. This summer, Akshay Kumar is at the forefront of Sky Force, a film that blends action, patriotism, and an inspirational story to win people over. The date of its release is May 2, 2025.
Housefull 5: The fifth instalment of this beloved franchise ups the ante by bringing back the ensemble cast from all previous films. Promising hilarious chaos, larger-than-life setups, and unmatched star power, Housefull 5 is releasing on June 6, 2025.
