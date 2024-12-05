Black Doves - The six-episode thriller series stars Keira Knightley in the lead role. In the show, a spy poses as a politician's wife whose lover gets murdered.
Image Source : IMDb
Echoes of the Past - The film revolves around a man who is accused of his sister's murder but leaves no stone unturned in seeking vengeance and unmasking the true perpetrator.
Image Source : IMDb
Mary - The film follows the journey of a woman who gave birth to Jesus. Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, and Anthony Hopkins play lead roles in the film.
Image Source : IMDb
Camp Crasher - The film revolves around a mother who steps in as the bus driver and crashes her son's camp to show him how cool she is as a mother.
Image Source : IMDb
Biggest Heist Ever - The documentary showcases the most 'lucrative' heist ever
Image Source : IMDb
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter - Starring Sabrina Carpenter, Shania Twain, and Chappell Roan in the lead roles, the title revolves around Sabrina's first-ever variety music special, which is full of 'holiday hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos'.
Image Source : IMDb
