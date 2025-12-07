 Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 reveal their stunning finale looks

Bigg Boss 19's first finalist Gaurav Khanna opted for a black golden coloured blazer for the final day.

Farrhana Bhatt can be seen dressed in a red coloured gown for the Bigg Boss 19 finale day.

Singer-Composer Amaal Mallik opted for a glittery blazer on the finale day. He will also be seen giving musical performance on the day.

Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal chose a blue coloured saree for the finale episode.

Stand up comedian Pranit More also opted for dark blue coloured half sherwani set for Bigg Boss 19 finale.

