 Before Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani, these celebrities embraced parenthood in 2024

After being married for 5 years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally began the journey of being parents earlier this year. The couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra became parents to a baby girl in October 2024.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl in July this year and named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to a baby girl on June 3, 2024. Recently, the actor accidentally revealed the name of her daughter on a show.

Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh Sajnani became the latest entrant in the list of Bollywood celebrities who embraced parenthood this year.

