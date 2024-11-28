5 must watch dramas of Fawad Khan | Birthday Special

Fawad Khan's best drama undoubtedly has to be Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The limited series also features Sanam Saeed
Next in the line is Fawad and Mahira Khan's Humsafar. The show was hugely loved in India and is still being watched on YouTube.
A lot of debate has been going on on Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's current show, Barzakh. The show was also removed from YouTube due to content issues.
Fourth spot is taken by Fawad's most sad show, titled Dastaan
Mom actor Sajal Ali played the role of Fawad Khan's daughter in the show Behadd. The show deals with the love story of an middle-aged couple.
Fawad Khan has also worked in three Bollywood films, the first being Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsorat, the second was Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's Kapoor and Sons and the third was Ranbir, Anushka and Aishwarya Rai's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
